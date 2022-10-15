Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Light to Moderate showers were received in the Mixed farming and Agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the Pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.
▪ The distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Maize, wheat and beans harvesting is ongoing.
▪ Livestock body condition was poor to fair
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease livestock diseases were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were above normal range.
▪ Water consumption was below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases was below the normal range.
▪ About 84.3 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 35 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.
▪ None of households employed livelihood based coping mechanisms.