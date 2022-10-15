Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Light to Moderate showers were received in the Mixed farming and Agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the Pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.

▪ The distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Maize, wheat and beans harvesting is ongoing.

▪ Livestock body condition was poor to fair

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.

▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease livestock diseases were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were above normal range.

▪ Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases was below the normal range.

▪ About 84.3 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 35 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.

▪ None of households employed livelihood based coping mechanisms.