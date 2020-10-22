Kenya

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

  • During the month under review, moderate to no rainfall was registered across all the livelihood zones with poor temporal and spatial distribution.
    Vegetation condition:

  • The county vegetation greenness as depicted by vegetation cover index (VCI) was above normal during the month under review

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Maize, wheat and beans harvesting and land preparation are ongoing.

  • Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk consumption was within the normal range.  Water access for both human and livestock ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.  Distances to water sources have slightly increased and below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • There was a slight increase in the number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

  • Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.

Related Content