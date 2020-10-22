Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
During the month under review, moderate to no rainfall was registered across all the livelihood zones with poor temporal and spatial distribution.
Vegetation condition:
The county vegetation greenness as depicted by vegetation cover index (VCI) was above normal during the month under review
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Maize, wheat and beans harvesting and land preparation are ongoing.
Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.
Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption was within the normal range. Water access for both human and livestock ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones. Distances to water sources have slightly increased and below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
There was a slight increase in the number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.