Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

Vegetation condition:

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Slight improvement in milk production ranging from good to fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Livestock body condition remained good in the mixed farming and the agro-pastoral livelihood zones while those in pastoral livelihood zone had fair to good body condition.

Crops harvested during the month included Maize, beans and wheat mostly in the mixed farming livelihood zone.

Access indicators:

Terms of trade are fair especially for pastoral households.

Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good in mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones but poor to fair in the pastoral livelihood zone