15 Oct 2019

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

  • Moderate off-season showers were received in the mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.

Vegetation condition:

  • The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Crops harvested during the month included Maize, beans and wheat mostly in the mixed farming livelihood zone.

  • Livestock body condition remained good in the mixed farming and the agro-pastoral livelihood zones while those in pastoral livelihood zone had fair to good body condition.

  • Slight improvement in milk production ranging from good to fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade are fair especially for pastoral households.

  • Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good in mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones but poor to fair in the pastoral livelihood zone

  • Distances to water sources have marginally reduced and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • Cases of malnutrition have reduced compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

  • Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food with households in the pastoral employing more coping strategies.

