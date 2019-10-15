Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
- Moderate off-season showers were received in the mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.
Vegetation condition:
- The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Crops harvested during the month included Maize, beans and wheat mostly in the mixed farming livelihood zone.
Livestock body condition remained good in the mixed farming and the agro-pastoral livelihood zones while those in pastoral livelihood zone had fair to good body condition.
Slight improvement in milk production ranging from good to fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade are fair especially for pastoral households.
Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good in mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones but poor to fair in the pastoral livelihood zone
Distances to water sources have marginally reduced and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
Cases of malnutrition have reduced compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food with households in the pastoral employing more coping strategies.