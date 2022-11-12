Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
False onset of October November December (OND) rains was reported
The OND distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.
State of water is on a decline(worsening)
Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Maize and beans are at knee and vegetative stages respectively are in fair to poor condition.
Livestock body condition was fair to poor
Increased livestock in-migration was reported
Suspected cases of Contagious caprine pleuropneumonia and foot & mouth livestock diseases were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were above normal range.
Water consumption was below normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases was below the normal.
About 84.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
Reduced Copying Strategy Index was above normal.
About 38.9 and 27.8 percent of the households employed stressed and crisis food-based coping mechanisms respectively.
0.6 percent of households employed Emergency livelihood based coping mechanisms.