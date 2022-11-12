Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 False onset of October November December (OND) rains was reported

 The OND distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.

 State of water is on a decline(worsening)

 Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Maize and beans are at knee and vegetative stages respectively are in fair to poor condition.

 Livestock body condition was fair to poor

 Increased livestock in-migration was reported

 Suspected cases of Contagious caprine pleuropneumonia and foot & mouth livestock diseases were reported.

 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were unfavourable.

 Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were above normal range.

 Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases was below the normal.

 About 84.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 Reduced Copying Strategy Index was above normal.

 About 38.9 and 27.8 percent of the households employed stressed and crisis food-based coping mechanisms respectively.

 0.6 percent of households employed Emergency livelihood based coping mechanisms.