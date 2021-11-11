Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

 Most parts of the county remained dry and sunny with exception of few areas which registered light rainfall during the month under review.

 The rains registered in the county were unevenly distributed in both time and space.

Vegetation condition:

 The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones

 Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good in the Mixed farming zone and fair to poor in the Agro pastoral and Pastoral livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Minimal maize and wheat harvesting is the main activity ongoing during the month under review.

 Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good in the Mixed farming zone and poor to fair in the agro-pastoral and pastoral livelihood zones.

 Milk production ranged from fair to good and within normal range as compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:  The terms of trade declined but remained above the five-year average. Livestock migration was observed towards the maize harvested regions of the county.

 Household milk consumption was below the normal range across all the livelihood zones.

 Household and livestock water access is above the LTA across all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators:

 The number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was above the LTAs.

 Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.