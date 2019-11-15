Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
- Most parts of the county received moderate to heavy downpours of rains during the month under review.
Vegetation condition:
- The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- Most farmers have started planting maize, beans and wheat for the short rains season.
- Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
- Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
- Terms of trade were generally fair especially across all the livelihood zones.
- Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
- Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
- Cases of malnutrition have reduced compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
- Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.