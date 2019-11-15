15 Nov 2019

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

  • Most parts of the county received moderate to heavy downpours of rains during the month under review.

Vegetation condition:

  • The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Most farmers have started planting maize, beans and wheat for the short rains season.
  • Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
  • Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade were generally fair especially across all the livelihood zones.
  • Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.
  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
  • Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • Cases of malnutrition have reduced compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
  • Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.

