Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
The onset of short rains was late with poor-fair spatial and temporal distribution
Moderate rains was recorded during the month of November. Amounts received were unevenly distributed in time and space.
Vegetation condition:
- The county vegetation greenness was above normal across all the livelihood zones during the month under review. Pasture and browse condition were fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Land preparation and planting was the main activity ongoing during the month under review.
Livestock body condition remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.
Household milk consumption was within the normal threshold.
Household and livestock water access ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
Returned distances to water sources have reduced and below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
There was a decrease in the number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores