Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

NOVEMBER EW PHASE

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

▪ During the month under review, the county registered moderate to heavy downpours across all the livelihood zones. The short rains started in the second decad of October with fair to good spatial and temporal distribution across the county.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Most farmers have plated maize, beans and wheat for the short rains season.

▪ Livestock body condition was generally good across the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Cases of malnutrition remained stable compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.