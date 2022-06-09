Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The onset of long rains 2022 had a delayed onset in the second week of March.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of crops were in grain filling/podding stage with fair to good condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in cattle were reported in Siana ward.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ Water consumption was below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 96.1 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.