Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The onset of long rains 2022 had a delayed onset in the second week of March.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of crops were in grain filling/podding stage with fair to good condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.

▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth disease in cattle were reported in Siana ward.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 96.1 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.