Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
▪ Moderate to heavy downpour rains was registered in the county during the month under review.
▪ The rains were unevenly distributed in both time and space. Vegetation condition:
▪ The county vegetation greenness was above normal during the month under review.
▪ Water was sufficient and accessible for both livestock and domestic use
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
▪ Maize, wheat and beans weeding is ongoing.
▪ Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ Terms of trade slightly increased across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Milk consumption remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones.
▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ Cases of malnutrition remained stable compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.