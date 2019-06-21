Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
Rainfall performance was poor both in terms of amount received and distribution compared to long term means.
Vegetation condition:
The county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Most crops are in fair to poor condition due to poor rainfall performance.
Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is stable but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade have declined in the county thus affecting the Pastoralist’s purchasing power.
Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption is fair in all the livelihood zones,
Distances to water sources are normal.
Utilization Indicators:
Cases of malnutrition are rising but still within the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.