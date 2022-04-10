Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
▪ Several parts of the county received light to moderate rainfall under review.
▪ The distribution in both time and space was generally fair across the entire livelihood zone.
Vegetation condition:
• Overall, there was an improvement in vegetation cover as the county and all its sub-counties improved from moderate vegetation deficit to normal greenness.
• Emurua Dikirr, Narok West, Trans Mara West and Narok South remained stable at above normal greenness during the month under review.
• Narok East and Narok North remained stable at normal vegetation greenness
• Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production indicators:
▪ Planting and weeding is underway in most farms in the mixed farming and agropastoral livelihood zones
▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good in the mixed farming zone across all livelihood zones.
▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within below range as compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ The terms of trade increased and above the three-year average.
▪ Household milk consumption was below the normal range across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Household and livestock water access is above the LTA across all the livelihood zones.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ The number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was below the LTAs.
▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.