Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Light showers of rains in few pockets of the county was reported during the month.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of crops are at grain filling/podding stage with fair to good condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth, contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia and Newcastle livestock diseases were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were above normal range.
▪ Water consumption was below normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 99.4 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 32 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.
▪ About 0.6 percent of households employed stressed livelihood based coping mechanisms