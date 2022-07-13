Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Light showers of rains in few pockets of the county was reported during the month.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of crops are at grain filling/podding stage with fair to good condition.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.

▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth, contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia and Newcastle livestock diseases were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were above normal range.

▪ Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 99.4 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 32 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.

▪ About 0.6 percent of households employed stressed livelihood based coping mechanisms