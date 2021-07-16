Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

 The county recorded moderate rains during the month under review.  The amounts received were poorly distributed in both time and space across all the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

 The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones

 Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Weeding were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.

 Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

 Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.

 Household milk consumption was below long term average (LTA)

 Household and livestock water access was above the LTA across all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators:

 The number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was within the LTAs.

 Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.