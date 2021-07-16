Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
The county recorded moderate rains during the month under review. The amounts received were poorly distributed in both time and space across all the livelihood zones.
Vegetation condition:
The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones
Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Weeding were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.
Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.
Household milk consumption was below long term average (LTA)
Household and livestock water access was above the LTA across all the livelihood zones.
Utilization Indicators:
The number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was within the LTAs.
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.