Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

▪ Moderate off-season showers was registered in the county during the month under review.

▪ The rains were unevenly distributed in both time and space.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county vegetation greenness was above normal during the month under review.

▪ Water was fairly sufficient and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Maize, wheat and beans weeding and harvesting of green maize and beans is ongoing.

▪ Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk consumption remained stable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones.

▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Cases of malnutrition remained stable compared to last month and is below the normal measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.