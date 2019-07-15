Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
- The county registered moderate offseason showers during the month which were fairly distributed in both time and space coupled with cold weather conditions.
Vegetation condition:
- The county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- Most crops were in fair condition due to offseason rains received during the month.
- Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production is fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
- Terms of trade are stable in the county but still above the normal range.
- Milk consumption was fair in all the livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock consumption is fair in all the livelihood zones.
- Distances to water sources are within the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
- Cases of malnutrition are still high compared to the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
- Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.