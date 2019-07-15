15 Jul 2019

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

  • The county registered moderate offseason showers during the month which were fairly distributed in both time and space coupled with cold weather conditions.

Vegetation condition:

  • The county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Most crops were in fair condition due to offseason rains received during the month.
  • Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good in all livelihood zones.
  • Milk production is fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade are stable in the county but still above the normal range.
  • Milk consumption was fair in all the livelihood zones.
  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption is fair in all the livelihood zones.
  • Distances to water sources are within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • Cases of malnutrition are still high compared to the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
  • Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.

