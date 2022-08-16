Kenya

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Modest amounts of rains in various parts of the county was reported during the month.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators
▪ Majority of off-season crops are at germination stage with fair condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was poor to fair
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of foot and mouth, contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia and lumpy skin disease livestock diseases were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were above normal range.
▪ Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 98.4 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 33 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms. ▪ About 0.5 percent of households employed crisis livelihood based coping mechanisms.

Related Content