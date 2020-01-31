Kenya

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall

  • Above normal rains were registered in the county during the month under review.
  • The rains were fairly distribution in both time and space across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

  • The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Most farmers started harvesting green maize for the short rains season.
  • Livestock body condition was generally good across the livelihood zones.
  • Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
  • Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones.
  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
  • Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • Cases of malnutrition insignificantly reduced compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
  • Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and Seasonal Calendar employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.

