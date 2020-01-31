Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
- Above normal rains were registered in the county during the month under review.
- The rains were fairly distribution in both time and space across the livelihood zones.
Vegetation condition:
- The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- Most farmers started harvesting green maize for the short rains season.
- Livestock body condition was generally good across the livelihood zones.
- Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
- Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
- Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
- Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
- Cases of malnutrition insignificantly reduced compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
- Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and Seasonal Calendar employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.