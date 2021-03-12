Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

▪ Off season showers were registered during the month under review.

▪ The amounts received were unevenly distributed in both time and space across all the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones during the month under review. Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Weeding and harvesting were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.

▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Household milk consumption was below long term average (LTA)

▪ Household and livestock water access was above the long term average (LTA) across all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The number of children who were ‘at risk’ as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) remained stable and below the LTAs.

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.