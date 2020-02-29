Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
▪ Moderate to heavy rains was registered in the county. ▪ The rains were fairly distributed in both time and space across the livelihood zones.
Vegetation condition:
▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
▪ Maize and beans harvest is on-going and land preparation for the Long rains season. ▪ Livestock body condition was generally good across all the livelihood zones. ▪ Improved milk production ranging from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones. ▪ Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones. ▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones. ▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ Cases of malnutrition reduced compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC). ▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.