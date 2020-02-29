Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

▪ Moderate to heavy rains was registered in the county. ▪ The rains were fairly distributed in both time and space across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Maize and beans harvest is on-going and land preparation for the Long rains season. ▪ Livestock body condition was generally good across all the livelihood zones. ▪ Improved milk production ranging from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones. ▪ Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones. ▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones. ▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Cases of malnutrition reduced compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC). ▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.