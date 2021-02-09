Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

▪ The onset of short rains was late with poor to fair spatial and temporal distribution across the county.

▪ Moderate rains was recorded in the month under review. Amounts received were unevenly distributed in time and space.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county vegetation greenness was above normal across all the livelihood zones during the month under review. Pasture and browse condition were fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Weeding and harvesting were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.

▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Household milk consumption was within the normal threshold.

▪ Household and livestock water access ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.

▪ Returned distances to water sources have increased but remained below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ There was an increase in the number of children who were ‘at risk’ as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consump