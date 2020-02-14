Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
During the month under review, the county registered above normal rains across all the livelihood zones.
The short rains started in the second decad of October with fair to good spatial and temporal distribution across the livelihood zones.
Vegetation condition:
- The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Most farmers started harvesting green maize and beans for the short rains season.
Livestock body condition was generally good across the livelihood zones.
Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.
Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
- Cases of malnutrition increased slightly compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).