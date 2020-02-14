14 Feb 2020

Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (647.24 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

  • During the month under review, the county registered above normal rains across all the livelihood zones.

  • The short rains started in the second decad of October with fair to good spatial and temporal distribution across the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

  • The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Most farmers started harvesting green maize and beans for the short rains season.

  • Livestock body condition was generally good across the livelihood zones.

  • Milk production ranged from fair to good and is within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

  • Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.

  • Milk consumption remained stable in all the livelihood zones.

  • Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good across the livelihood zones.

  • Distances to water sources have reduced and are below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

  • Cases of malnutrition increased slightly compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

