Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2017
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Dec 2017 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Rainfall:
- Below normal Showers were experienced in the first dekad in the Mixed farming livelihood zone and fewer parts in Agro-pastoral livelihood. A few areas in the pastoral livelihood zone received light showers during the month.
- Vegetation condition:
- The 3 month vegetation condition index (VCI) for the County is 53.03, depicting above normal vegetation greenness although this is mainly in mixed farming livelihood zone. The pastoral livelihood zone is still experiencing poor pasture conditions.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- Ongoing harvesting of wheat, Beans and maize was recorded in Oloolulung’a in Narok south, Suswa and Ntulele in Narok East and Mau region in Narok North sub counties. Harvesting of Irish Potatoes in Mau areas in Narok North was recorded this month.
- Livestock body condition is fair to poor in the Pastoral livelihood zone and generally fair to good in the Mixed farming zone and in the Agro-pastoral livelihood zone.
- Stable milk production in the Mixed farming zone but still less than long term average.
Access indicators:
- Terms of trade were not favorable in Pastoral livelihood zone and Mixed farming zone.
- Milk consumption was fair in Mixed farming and Agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
- Water access for both human and livestock was fair in the mixed farming and Agro-pastoral livelihood zones compared to pastoral livelihood zone which ranged from poor to fair.
Utilization Indicators:
- The percent of Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) showing children at risk of malnutrition was 8.02%, slightly less than the long term average of 7.1%.