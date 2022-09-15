Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Moderate showers were received in the mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.
The distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.
Vegetation greenness and forage condition was normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Maize, wheat and beans harvesting is ongoing.
Livestock body condition was poor to fair
Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.
Suspected cases of foot and mouth, contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia and lumpy skin disease livestock diseases were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were above normal range.
Water consumption was below normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases was below the normal range.
About 88.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 33 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.
None of households employed livelihood based coping mechanisms.