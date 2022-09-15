Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Moderate showers were received in the mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones with the pastoral livelihood zone receiving relatively low to no rainfall during the month under review.

 The distribution in both time and space was generally poor across all the livelihood zone.

 Vegetation greenness and forage condition was normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Maize, wheat and beans harvesting is ongoing.

 Livestock body condition was poor to fair

 Livestock in-migration was reported and this is normal at this time of the year.

 Suspected cases of foot and mouth, contagious caprine pleuro pneumonia and lumpy skin disease livestock diseases were reported.

 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were unfavourable.

 Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were above normal range.

 Water consumption was below normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases was below the normal range.

 About 88.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 About 33 percent of the households employed stressed food-based coping mechanisms.

 None of households employed livelihood based coping mechanisms.