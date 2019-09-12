Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
▪ Most parts of the county remained dry during the month under review.
Vegetation condition:
▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
▪ Crops harvested during the month included Maize, beans and wheat mostly in the mixed farming livelihood -+zone.
▪ Livestock body condition was good in the mixed farming and the agropastoral livelihood zones while those in pastoral livelihood zone had fair to good body condition.
▪ Milk production ranged from good to fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ Terms of trade are fair especially for pastoral households.
▪ Milk consumption was fair in all the livelihood zones.
▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good in mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones but poor to fair in the pastoral livelihood zone
▪ Distances to water sources are on an increasing trend but within the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ Cases of malnutrition are still high compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.