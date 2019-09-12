Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

▪ Most parts of the county remained dry during the month under review.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Crops harvested during the month included Maize, beans and wheat mostly in the mixed farming livelihood -+zone.

▪ Livestock body condition was good in the mixed farming and the agropastoral livelihood zones while those in pastoral livelihood zone had fair to good body condition.

▪ Milk production ranged from good to fair but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade are fair especially for pastoral households.

▪ Milk consumption was fair in all the livelihood zones.

▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption ranged from fair to good in mixed farming and agro-pastoral livelihood zones but poor to fair in the pastoral livelihood zone

▪ Distances to water sources are on an increasing trend but within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Cases of malnutrition are still high compared to normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.