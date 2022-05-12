Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

▪ Most parts of the county experienced moderate to heavy downpour.

▪ The distribution in both time and space was generally fair across all the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones during the month under review. Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Weeding was the main activities ongoing during the month under review.

▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ The terms of trade were stable.

▪ Household milk consumption was below the normal range across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Household and livestock water access is above the LTA across all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The number of children who were malnourished as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was below the LTAs.

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.