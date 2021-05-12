Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

▪ During the month under review, the county registered moderate to heavy rains.

▪ The amounts received were fairly distributed in both time and space across all the livelihood zones.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones, water was available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

▪ Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Planting and weeding were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.

▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Household milk consumption was below long term average (LTA)

▪ Household and livestock water access was above the long term average (LTA) across all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The number of children who were ‘at risk’ of malnutrition as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was below the LTAs.

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.