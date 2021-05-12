Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
▪ During the month under review, the county registered moderate to heavy rains.
▪ The amounts received were fairly distributed in both time and space across all the livelihood zones.
Vegetation condition:
▪ The county vegetation condition was above normal across all the livelihood zones, water was available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.
▪ Pasture and browse condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
▪ Planting and weeding were the main activities ongoing during the month under review.
▪ Livestock body condition ranged from fair to good across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Milk production ranged from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ Terms of trade was favorable across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Household milk consumption was below long term average (LTA)
▪ Household and livestock water access was above the long term average (LTA) across all the livelihood zones.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ The number of children who were ‘at risk’ of malnutrition as measured by mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) was below the LTAs.
▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.