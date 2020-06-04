Kenya
Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
▪ Above normal rains were received in the county during the month under review.
▪ The rains were evenly distributed in both time and space.
Vegetation condition:
▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
▪ Maize, wheat and beans planting and weeding is ongoing for the Long rains season.
▪ Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Improved milk production ranging from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
▪ Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Milk consumption improved across all the livelihood zones.
▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones.
▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.
Utilization Indicators:
▪ Cases of malnutrition increased compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.