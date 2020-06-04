Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

▪ Above normal rains were received in the county during the month under review.

▪ The rains were evenly distributed in both time and space.

Vegetation condition:

▪ The county is experiencing above normal vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) this month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

▪ Maize, wheat and beans planting and weeding is ongoing for the Long rains season.

▪ Livestock body condition remained good across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Improved milk production ranging from fair to good and within the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

▪ Terms of trade remained stable across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Milk consumption improved across all the livelihood zones.

▪ Water access for both human and livestock consumption remained good across the livelihood zones.

▪ Distances to water sources is stable and below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Cases of malnutrition increased compared to last month and is below the normal as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

▪ Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.