Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

 The first and second decad of April was relatively dry coupled with high temperatures. Moderate to heavy downpours were experienced in the third decad of the month depicting a delayed onset of the long rains season.

Vegetation condition:

 The county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Most crops which were planted early were experiencing moisture stress. However, with the onset of the long rains season, the situation is likely to improve.

 Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

 Milk production is stable but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.

Access indicators:

 Terms of trade have drastically declined in the county thus affecting the Pastoralist’s purchasing power.

 Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

 Water access for both human and livestock consumption is fair in all the livelihood zones,

 Distances to water sources are almost normal.

Utilization Indicators:

 Cases of malnutrition are rising but still below normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).

 Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.