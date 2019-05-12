Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall
The first and second decad of April was relatively dry coupled with high temperatures. Moderate to heavy downpours were experienced in the third decad of the month depicting a delayed onset of the long rains season.
Vegetation condition:
The county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Most crops which were planted early were experiencing moisture stress. However, with the onset of the long rains season, the situation is likely to improve.
Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is stable but below the normal range compared to the long-term average.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade have drastically declined in the county thus affecting the Pastoralist’s purchasing power.
Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.
Water access for both human and livestock consumption is fair in all the livelihood zones,
Distances to water sources are almost normal.
Utilization Indicators:
Cases of malnutrition are rising but still below normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm circumference (MUAC).
Most households were within acceptable food consumption scores and employed normal coping strategies in accessing food.