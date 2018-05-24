Narok County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Rainfall

- There was an early onset of long rains, which started in third dekad of February. The county recorded above normal rains during the month which were characterized by heavy downpours and chilly weather condition across all the livelihood zones.

Vegetation Condition

- The vegetation greenness as depicted by the vegetation condition index (VCI) is normal. However, Narok North sub county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit.

Production Indicators

- The on-going farming activities include weeding of Maize and beans in Mau in Narok North, Narok East, Narok South, Transmara East and kilgoris subcounties. Most crops are at flowering stage and kneeling.

- Livestock body condition still ranged from fair to good in the pastoral livelihood zone and good in the mixed farming and the agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

- Milk production is stable and within the normal range compared to the long term average.

Access Indicators

- Terms of trade were not favorable in the mixed farming livelihood zones.

- Milk consumption ranged from fair to good in all the livelihood zones.

- Water access for both human and livestock was good in all the livelihood zones.

Utilization Indicators

- The rate of malnutrition cases is stable and below the normal range as indicated by percent of mid upper arm Circumference (MUAC).