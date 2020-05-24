Nanok says cholera in Turkana 'contained'

By SAMMY LUTTA

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Friday said the Cholera outbreak in the county was contained three months ago.

The governor was responding to the announcement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe that Turkana was one of the counties affected by the Cholera outbreak.

On Thursday, Mr Kagwe said 13 people have died of cholera in the northern region including 12 in Marsabit and one in Turkana.

Mr Nanok said reports from health officials in the county show that the outbreak in Turkana was not very bad and that it was contained in February.

"We recently had six suspected cholera cases at Kakuma in Turkana West and onely two were confirmed positive. All the patients were treated and discharged," Mr Nanok said.

Governor Nanok said that the Health CS relied on a February cholera situation report when the county recorded 225 cholera cases and one fatality. He noted that the situation had already been brought under control.