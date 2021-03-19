Multi-sectoral needs assessment - Kalobeyei integrated settlement, Turkana county, Kenya, October 2020

Background

As of September 2020, a total of 39,623, mostly South Sudanese refugees resided in Kalobeyei integrated settlement (Kalobeyei Village 1, Village 2 and Village 3). With continued conflict, instability and food insecurity causing new displacement in South Sudan, in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Kalobeyei integrated settlement, there is a need to strengthen the available information on humanitarian needs and access to assistance and services in the villages. Such information is needed to support evidence-based planning of the immediate refugee response and further inform the development of longerterm response strategies, such as the government-led Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) annual plans and county-level development plans.

This situation overview presents findings of a multi-sector needs assessment conducted in October 2020 across the three villages of Kalobeyei by REACH Initiative in close collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and in support of humanitarian operational partners in Kalobeyei integrated settlement. It provides an analysis of needs across the following sectors; education, protection, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihoods.

METHODOLOGY

This assessment was conducted through household (HH) level interviews from 6 to 16 October 2020 in Kalobeyei integrated settlement. A total of 556 HHs from the three villages were interviewed (192 in Kalobeyei village 1, 178 in village 2 and 186 in village 3).

The sample was selected through probability random sampling at individual village level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error and was calculated based on the HH population of each village. The confidence level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population of each village. Findings relating to a subset of the surveyed population may have a wider margin of error and a lower confidence level. The data was weighted during analysis to account for lack of proportionality for individual village samples. The data was aggregated at the overall Kalobeyei integrated settlement level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error.

To ensure randomness in the sampling approach, random GPS points were generated using ESRI’s ArcMap in the residential areas. Enumerators accessed the random GPS points from their android phones using MAPinr, and they interviewed HHs that fell on particular points. In case there was no person to interview in the selected HH, or the respondent was unwilling to participate, enumerators targeted the nearest HH in a radius of 5 meters. If there was still no HH to interview, then they interviewed the HH that fell on the next point.

KEY FINDINGS