Multi-sectoral needs assessment - Kakuma Refugee Camps, Turkana county, Kenya, October 2020

Background

As of September 2020, a total of 157,7181 , mostly South Sudanese refugees resided in Kakuma refugee camps (Kakuma 1, Kakuma 2, Kakuma 3 and Kakuma 4 camps). With continued conflict, instability and food insecurity causing new displacement in South Sudan2 , in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Kakuma camps3 , there is a need to strengthen the available information on humanitarian needs and access to assistance and services in the camps. Such information is needed to support evidence-based planning of the immediate refugee response and further inform the development of longer-term response strategies, such as the government-led Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) annual plans and county-level development plans.

This situation overview presents findings of a multi-sector needs assessment conducted in October 2020 across the four Kakuma camps by REACH Initiative in close collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and in support of humanitarian operational partners in Kakuma refugee camps. It provides an analysis of needs across the following sectors; education, protection, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihoods.

Methodology

This assessment was conducted through household (HH) level interviews from 6 to 16 October 2020 in Kakuma camps. A total of 787 HHs from the four camps were interviewed (200 in Kakuma 1, 195 in Kakuma 2, 196 in Kakuma 3 and 196 in Kakuma 4).

The sample was selected through probability random sampling at individual camp level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error and was calculated based on the HH population of each camp.

The confidence level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population of each camp. Findings relating to a subset of the surveyed population may have a wider margin of error and a lower confidence level. The data was weighted during analysis to account for lack of proportionality for individual camp samples. The data was aggregated at the overall Kakuma camp level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 3% margin of error.

To ensure randomness in the sampling approach, random GPS points were generated using ESRI’s ArcMap in the residential areas, which are clearly divided into blocks. Enumerators accessed the random GPS points from their android phones using MAPinr, and they interviewed HHs that fell on particular points.

In case there was no person to interview in the selected HH, or the respondent was unwilling to participate, enumerators targeted the nearest HH in a radius of 5 meters. If there was still no HH to interview, then they interviewed the HH that fell on the next point.

Key Findings