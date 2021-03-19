Multi-sectoral needs assessment - Dadaab refugee complex Garissa county, Kenya (October 2020)

BACKGROUND

As of September 2020, a total of 221,1021, mostly Somali refugees resided in Dadaab refugee complex (Dagahaley, Hagadera and Ifo refugee camps). Since May 2017, REACH has worked in collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and in support of humanitarian operational partners in Dadaab to provide information and guidance on developing tools and methodologies for data collection and data analysis in Dadaab refugee complex.

With continued conflict, instability and drought causing new displacement in Somalia, in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Dadaab, there is a need to strengthen the available information on humanitarian needs and access to assistance and services in the camps. Such information is needed to support evidence-based planning of the immediate refugee response and further inform the development of longerterm response strategies, such as the government-led Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) annual plans and county-level development plans.

This situation overview presents findings of a multi-sector needs assessment conducted in October 2020 unless otherwise indicated. Similar assessments were conducted in September 2019, February 2019 and December 2018 across the three camps of Dadaab refugee complex. It provides an analysis of needs across the following sectors; education, protection, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihoods, and provides a trend analysis of some key indicators over the period from December 2018 to October 2020.

METHODOLOGY

This assessment was conducted through household (HH) level interviews from 6 to 16 October 2020 in Dadaab refugee complex. A total of 576 HHs from the three camps were interviewed (192 in each camp).

The sample was selected through probability random sampling at individual camp level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error and was calculated based on the HH population of each camp. The confidence level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population of each camp. Findings relating to a subset of the surveyed population may have a wider margin of error and a lower confidence level. The data was weighted during analysis to account for lack of proportionality for individual camp samples. The data was aggregated at the overall Dadaab refugee complex level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and 4% margin of error.

To ensure randomness in the sampling approach, random GPS points were generated using ESRI’s ArcMap in the residential areas, which are clearly divided into blocks. Enumerators accessed the random GPS points from their android phones using MAPinr, and they interviewed HHs that fell on particular points. In case there was no person to interview in the selected HH, or the respondent was unwilling to participate, enumerators targeted the nearest HH in a radius of 5 meters. If there was still no HH to interview, then they interviewed the HH that fell on the next point.

KEY FINDINGS