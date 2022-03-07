Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment Dadaab refugee complex, Garissa County, Kenya - December 2021

BACKGROUND

As of October 2021, a total of 232,903 refugees and asylum seekers resided in Dadaab Refugee Complex (Dagahaley, Hagadera and Ifo refugee camps). Since May 2017, REACH initiative has worked in collaboration with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other relevant humanitarian actors in Dadaab to conduct joint multi sectoral needs assessments (MSNAs).

Continued conflict, instability, and drought conditions continue to cause new displacement in Somalia and into Kenya, while humanitarian funding has reduced in Dadaab. All the while, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and its impact is being felt across many sectors in the country. As of November 30, 2021, a total of 255,088 persons had been tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and only 9.9% of the adult population was fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 situation, alongside discussions around camp closure among the Kenyan government in March 2021, creates the need to update the available information on humanitarian needs and access to assistance and services in the camps. Such information is needed to support evidence-based planning of the immediate refugee response and further inform the development of longer-term response strategies.

This situation overview presents findings of a multi-sector needs assessment conducted in November 2021.

Similar assessments were conducted in October 2020, September 2019, February 2019 and December 2018 across the three camps of Dadaab refugee complex. It provides an analysis of needs across the following sectors; education, protection, food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihoods, and provides a trend analysis of some key indicators over the period from December 2018 to November 2021.