Motivating farmers' market-oriented production - Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion approach in Kenya

Abstract

This report presents the findings of a study of the implementation of the Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (SHEP) approach and its contribution to human capital development in agriculture, particularly that of smallholder horticulture farmers in Kenya. The information is derived from a case study of the three phases of the SHEP approach implemented in Kenya between 2006 and 2020. Primary data were obtained through focus group discussions and key informant interviews with respondents representing funders, implementers at both national and county levels and smallholder farmers who participated directly in project activities. Respondents were purposively selected from among key funders and implementers and SHEP project officers in the counties and participating farmers’ groups, and ensured the inclusion of male, female and youth farmers as well as farmers living with disabilities. Data were collected virtually using interview guides and were audio recorded. The audio recordings were transcribed and analysed using MAXQDA software.

Secondary data were obtained from SHEP project documents, monitoring and evaluation reports and other literature.

The SHEP approach’s contribution to human capital development was evaluated using the New World Kirkpatrick Model. The series of SHEP trainings, which addressed both technical and soft skills, were based on Self-Determination Theory (SDT) and were designed to create an optimal environment through which farmers acquired motivation towards market-oriented farming. In accordance with SDT, SHEP trainings emphasized supporting learners’ psychological needs for autonomy, competence and relatedness. SHEP trainings in general horticultural and crop-specific production practises, farm business management and marketing were systematically organized and ordered to optimally raise farmers’ motivation and desire for more knowledge, resulting in farmers acquiring knowledge as well as technical and soft skills.

The results revealed a high level of satisfaction with the training delivery, organization and content. The training influenced farmers to change their mindset and behaviour towards market-oriented horticulture. In addition, a majority of farmers gained confidence in applying the skills acquired, which resulted in improved production and marketing and contributed to increased incomes. The SHEP approach was thus found to be effective in developing human capital and is therefore recommended for use in smallholder horticulture production systems or enterprises. Its flexibility, complementarity and adaptability to other extension programmes presents opportunities for scaling out and adoption by different organizations. This report can therefore be used to inform the technical design and development of policy on extension service delivery