Mother, two children admitted with cholera at Isiolo hospital

A mother and her two children aged one and two have been admitted at Isiolo County Referral Hospital with what is suspected to be cholera.

The family from Daaba in Ngaremara Ward reportedly developed stomach upsets while traveling towards Kambi Garba.

Hussein Mohamud, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, said they were taken there after complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.

"Rapid diagnostic tests were positive for cholera," he told journalists at the hospital on Saturday afternoon, adding that the mother and elder child were responding well to medication.

The superintendent said, however, that the victims' blood and stool samples were taken to Meru County for further testing.

County Health Executive Wario Galma said a team from the health department was dispatched to monitor the situation.

“We have sent a rapid response team comprising public health officers and clinicians to establish causes of the diarrhoea and if there are any other cases,” said Mr Galma.

He said the county will continue educating residents on cholera and its causes through community health volunteers.

“We will continue educating our people on the need to observe high standards of hygiene by washing their hands and treating drinking water."

It is feared that the ongoing rains have resulted in contamination of water sources in the area where residents rely on boreholes.