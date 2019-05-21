21 May 2019

Mombasa steps up fight against cholera

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original

By Wachira Mwangi

Mombasa County government has banned the sale of bottled water from unverified companies to tame cholera outbreak in the city.

Through the department of Public Health and Sanitation, the local government has also instructed all hotel workers, food and water vendors to register at county offices.

In a statement, executive for Health Hazel Koitaba outlined new strategies for cholera control in the county.

The local government has also banned all food outsourced from hotels, suppliers and business entities whose premises and businesses are unlicensed and do not have a health inspection certificate from the department.

Ms Koitaba noted that anyone outsourcing food and drinks for any public function is required to immediately notify the department of health services to allow for the necessary inspections and approvals.

She has urged individuals or organisations wishing to outsource food and drinks to notify the department within 14 days prior to their function.

