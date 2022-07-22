Midline findings for the Kenya Cash Consortium response to drought in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties of Kenya (June 2022)

Overview

The arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) counties in Kenya experienced depressed October to December short rains, this resulted to three consecutive failed rains, with a projection of below average performance in the upcoming 2022 long rains. Due to low dietary diversity, and poor sanitary and hygiene practices acute malnutrition is above the 15% threshold of concern i several ASAL counties. According to the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), around 3.1 million people (20% of the ASAL population), were already experiencing "crisis" (IPC Phase 3) or worse levels of food insecurity in February 2022.

In response to the rising humanitarian needs, the Kenya Cash Consortium (KCC), led by ACTED, and further consisting of Oxfam, Concern Worldwide and the Asal Humanitarian Network (AHN), is carrying out an emergency cash intervention in Turkana, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, and Marsabit counties. The intervention consists of five rounds of multi-purpose cash transfers (MPCTs) planned between March and August 2022, which will be distributed to 7567 selected beneficiary households across the five counties.This programme is funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

Between October 2021 and March 2022, the AHN supported a total of 5282 beneficiary households in 8 counties through 3 cycles of cash transfers. These beneficiaries, who will be receiving 5 transfers under the current KCC programme, are referred to as "old caseload"; a group of 1980 new beneficiaries were included in March, these beneficiaries will receive 5 transfers and are referred to as "new caseload".

To monitor the impact of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) provided by the KCC to the beneficiary households in the targeted ASAL counties, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers for the new caseload between the 19th and 23rd of March 2022. Two weeks after the first transfer, IMPACT conducted a midline assessment for both new and old caseloads from the 10th to the 13th of May 2022. An endline assessment is planned one month after the final round of transfers.

This factsheet presents key findings from the midline assessment as well as comparision of some key indicators from the baseline assessment among target beneficiaries. For the old caseload, baseline values are drawn from the baseline assessment conducted between the 6th and 15th November 2021 and 24th of December and 7th of January 2022 for the Lot 2 households surveyed in