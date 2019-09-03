03 Sep 2019

Met office warns of landslides in Murang’a due to heavy rains

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 03 Sep 2019

By NDUNGU GACHANE

The Meteorological Department has urged residents of Murang’a County to brace for enhanced rains and possible landslides.

At the same time, the weatherman has advised the county government to identify evacuation sites for the people living in upper zones which will experience 700 millimetres of rain.

County Director of Meteorological Services Paul Murage said the onset of rains are set to begin on diverse dates from October 8-15.

LANDSLIDES

Speaking in his office Tuesday while releasing the county weather focus, Mr Murage noted that the enhanced rains will end on the third week of December, warning locals in upper zones (tea zones) to be vigilant as the rains could lead to landslides.

On the lower regions, the arid and semi-arid areas in Murang’a including Kambiti, Kambirwa and Ithanga, the weatherman said they expect a rainfall of between 350mm and 500mm, predicting possible floods.

