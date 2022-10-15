Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The month of September generally remained dry and warm across the county.

Igembe North Sub-County was in severe vegetation deficit with Buuri, Igembe central, Tigania east and Tigania west recording moderate vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators:

There are some land preparations going on in the county but not optimal.

Livestock body condition is fair in the Rain Fed Zones and poor in the Mixed Farming and Agro Pastoral Livelihood Zone. Milk production remained stable compared to August and is significantly below the long-term average (LTA).

Access Indicators

The average return distance to water source for households and to grazing areas increased compared to August and are significantly above the LTA. Milk consumption per household (HH) per day remained below the LTA. Terms of Trade (TOT) remained unfavourable and exhibited a declining trend.

Utilization Indicator:

Approximately 65 percent of the households interviewed fell under poor and borderline food consumption in September 2022.

Seasonal Calendar

Only 35 percent were under acceptable food consumption band.

Out of the 305 children aged 6-59 months screened for malnutrition, 13 percent of them were in acute malnutrition rates.