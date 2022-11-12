Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Most parts of the County experienced dry weather condition during the month of October 2022.Towards the end of the month, several areas recorded light to moderate rainfall. Overall the county is in normal vegetation greenness. However, the SubCounties of Igembe North and Igembe Central depicted moderate vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

The main crop production activities taking place in the county include planting and land preparation. Livestock body condition is poor in Igembe North, Igembe Central and Buuri while it is poor to fair in Tigania West and fair to good in Tigania East. Milk production was stable compared to September and below long-term average

Access Indicators

The Terms of Trade are significantly above the LTA and unfavourable towards the livestock farmers. The average return distance to water source for households and to grazing areas remained significantly high and above the long-term average. Milk consumption decreased compared to September and below the LTA

Utilization Indicator:

Over 70 percent of the households interviewed were under the poor and borderline food consumption score marking a significant increase compared to the previous month. Out of the 300 children screened for malnutrition 15.5 percent were facing moderate malnutrition and 5.1 percent were facing severe malnutrition