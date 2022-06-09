Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: The month of May marked the cessation of the ‘long rain season in most parts of the county. A Few places experienced below average rainfall.

Vegetation condition: The county recorded normal vegetation greenness across the livelihood zones. The pasture and browse condition were fair in the mixed and rainfed zones and poor in the Agro pastoral especially Buuri East and Igembe North.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: crops are at grain filling stage in the rainfed zone and in fair condition and at podding stage in the mixed zones and in poor condition. The Agro pastoral zone recorded total crop failure. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle is fair across the zones. Milk production has slightly decreased and significantly below the long-term average (LTA).

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for livestock and households have remained stable compared to April and markedly above the LTA. Milk consumption per household (HH) per day decreased compared to April and below the LTA. Terms of Trade (TOT) remained unfavourable decreasing compared to April and significantly below the LTA.

Utilization Indicator: 8.3 percent of households were withing the poor consumption score,57.5 percent at acceptable and 34.17 percent at borderline.96.9 percent of children were under the green band with the remaining 3.1 percent under yellow.