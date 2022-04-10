Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below average rainfall was received in the county with rains been erratic and unevenly distributed.

Vegetation condition: The County recorded above normal vegetation greenness across the livelihood zones. The pasture and browse condition were fair across the livelihood zones expect parts of Igembe North which were poor.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Households are in land preparation stage in anticipation of the long rains. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle is fair to poor in the Agro pastoral, fair in the mixed and good in the rain fed zones. Milk production has slightly decreased and significantly below the LTA.

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for livestock and households have increased compared to February and significantly above the LTA. Milk consumption per HH per day remained stable compared to February and within the LTA. TOT remained unfavourable remaining stable compared to February but significantly below the LTA.

Utilization Indicator: .2.5 percent of households were withing the poor consumption score with the majority 63.9 percent at acceptable and 33.6 percent at borderline .98 percent of children were under the green band with the remaining 2 percent under yellow.