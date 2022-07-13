Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The month of June experienced dry weather conditions with no rainfall received across the zones.

Igembe North Sub-County was in extreme vegetation deficit with Buuri recording moderate vegetation greenness. The rest of the sub-counties exhibited normal to above normal vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

Crops are at harvesting stage in the rain fed livelihood zone.

Livestock body condition is fair in the mixed farming livelihood zones but poor in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone.

Milk production remained stable and significantly below the longterm average (LTA).

Access Indicators

The average return distance to water source for livestock and households increased significantly above the LTA. Milk consumption per household (HH) per day remained stable but below the LTA. Terms of Trade (TOT) remained unfavourable and exhibited a declining trend.

Utilization Indicator:

Food consumption score for households slightly declined in June as compared to May.

The proportion children 6-59 months who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.