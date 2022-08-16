Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The month of July experienced dry weather conditions with no rainfall received across the zones.

Igembe North Sub-County was in extreme vegetation deficit with Buuri, Igembe central, Tigania east and Tigania west recording moderate vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

Crop are at harvesting stage in the rain fed livelihood zone.

Livestock body condition is fair in the mixed farming livelihood zones but poor in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone.

Milk production reduced from June and significantly below the long-term average (LTA).

Access Indicators

The average return distance to water source for livestock and households drastically increased and are significantly above the LTA.

Milk consumption per household (HH) per day remained stable but below the LTA. Terms of Trade (TOT) remained unfavourable and exhibited a declining trend.

Utilization Indicator:

Food consumption score for households slightly declined in July as compared to June The proportion children 6-59 months who were moderately malnourished remained stable compared to June.