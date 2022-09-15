Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The month of August experienced dry weather conditions with no rainfall received across the zones.

Igembe North Sub-County was in extreme vegetation deficit with Buuri, Igembe central, Tigania east and Tigania west recording moderate vegetation greenness.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

There are no crop growing activities across the livelihood zones.

Livestock body condition is poor to fair in the mixed farming livelihood zones and poor in the agro-pastoral livelihood zone.

Milk production slightly reduced from July and is significantly below the long-term average (LTA).

Access Indicators

The average return distance to water source for households increased and are significantly above the LTA. Water distances to grazing areas remained above the LTA. Milk consumption per household (HH) per day remained stable but below the LTA.

Terms of Trade (TOT) remained unfavourable and exhibited a declining trend.

Utilization Indicator:

Approximately 70 percent of the households interviewed fell under poor and borderline food consumption in August 2022.

Only 30 percent were under acceptable food consumption band.

The proportion children 6-59 months who were moderately malnourished slightly reduced compared to July with children at severe risk of malnutrition increasing.