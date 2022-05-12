Meru (Meru-North) County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below average rainfall was received in the county with rains been erratic and unevenly distributed.

Vegetation condition: The County recorded normal vegetation greenness across the livelihood zones. The pasture and browse condition were fair across the livelihood zones expect parts of Igembe North which were poor.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: crops are at flowering stage in the rainfed zone and at germination stage in the agropastoral zone. The livestock body condition for small stock and cattle is poor to fair in the Agro pastoral, fair in the mixed and good in the rain fed zones. Milk production has slightly decreased and significantly below the LTA.

Access Indicators: The average return distances to water sources for livestock and households have remained stable compared to March and significantly above the LTA. Milk consumption per HH per day decreased compared to March and within the LTA. TOT remained unfavourable decreasing compared to March and significantly below the LTA.

Utilization Indicator: 11 percent of households were withing the poor consumption score ,53 percent at acceptable and 36 percent at borderline.95.2 percent of children were under the green band with the remaining 4.8 percent under yellow.