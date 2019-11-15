15 Nov 2019

Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (902.53 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • During the month under review the county experienced above normal rainfall in all the livelihood zones.

  • The heavy rainfall was way above the long term average for all the dekads.

  • The VCI for the Igembe North, Igembe Central and Igembe South sub counties depicted moderate vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Weeding of maize and beans in all the livelihood zones.

  • Livestock body condition was fair for all species.

  • Milk production per HH per day was within the normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of Trade were below the normal range.

  • Milk consumption per HH per day was below normal range.

  • Return distances to water sources were below the normal range.

  • Distances to water sources from grazing areas were below the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition remained within the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.