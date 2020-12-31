Meru County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall: Below normal average rains were recorded across the livelihood zones with erratic and unevenly distribution in terms of time and space.

Vegetation condition: Above normal greenness condition was recorded across all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition was fair to poor across all the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators: Farmers were engaged in short rains season weeding. Crop condition was fair to good. Livestock body condition was good for all species. There were no cases of reported livestock diseases.

Access Indicators: Average return distance to water sources for both households and livestock significantly decreased. Terms of Trade remained favorable. Milk consumption per HH per day slightly increased.

Utilization Indicators: Nutritional status of children below the age of five years improved and was within the long term average.

Household food consumption score fell within acceptable band while coping strategies employed by households remained stable across the livelihood zones.